John Mellencamp begins rehearsals for Dancing Words greatest hits tour

John Mellencamp performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

John Mellencamp has begun rehearsals for his Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, and he’s giving fans insight into the process.

Mellencamp shared videos on Instagram that were shot on the first day of rehearsals at Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana. The first post takes fans through the garage in which they’ve been rehearsing “since the 1980s,” according to the voiceover.

In a second video, Mellencamp lets fans know that during the tour, “we’ll be playing 27 songs and every one of them was a hit that you’ll be able to sing along with.”

“This will be the last time I play some of these songs, and the first time I’ve played some of ’em in decades,” he adds, noting, “Hope to see you all out there.”

Since announcing the tour, Mellencamp has been posting videos of him getting in shape for the trek, which usually find him exercising while smoking — something he says isn’t about to change.

At the end of the video, he tells his followers, “And oh, by the way I’m still working out and I’m still smoking,” before lighting up a cigarette.

When Mellencamp initially announced the tour, he said his sets will include hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” “Small Town” and “Pink Houses,” along with songs like “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock),” “I Need a Lover,” “Wild Night” and “Ain’t Even Done With the Night,” which he hasn’t played in years.

The Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits begins July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California. A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.