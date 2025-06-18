Joint declaration of disaster issued for City of San Antonio and Bexar County

AD

In response to the devastating storms and flooding on June 11 and 12, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County have issued a joint disaster declaration.

The storms claimed 13 lives, caused widespread power outages, and inflicted major damage on roadways, drainage systems, and other key infrastructure. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai have requested state assistance from Governor Greg Abbott’s office in response. Once the State declares a disaster, the Governor can then submit a formal request for federal assistance to support long-term recovery efforts.

The City and County are also asking the Governor to issue successive declarations as needed for potential future storms that may impact the San Antonio area.

“In the aftermath of the unprecedented storms that resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said, “we are taking action to ensure that we have the necessary resources for our community’s recovery.”

“The magnitude of this disaster requires state-level support,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “Our community is resilient, but we cannot do this alone.”

To view the full Declaration of Local and State Disaster, visit webapp9.sanantonio.gov.

