Jon Bon Jovi says he’s ‘fully recovered’ from vocal cord surgery ahead of Forever Tour

Jon Bon Jovi on the cover of ‘People’s’ June 29, 2026 issue, on newsstands nationwide Friday. (Photo Credit: Michael Schwartz)

Bon Jovi is set to launch their Forever Tour in July, their first tour since frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022. In a new interview with People, the rocker is letting fans know he’s ready to get back onstage.

“I’m fully recovered,” he tells the mag in their latest issue, on newsstands Friday. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

Jon reveals he was a bit surprised when he found out he had a damaged vocal cord.

“I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger. I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft,” he says. “So when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing.”

While it took a lot of hard work to get him ready to tour again, Jon says his bandmates were confident it would happen.

“They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire,” he says. “The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ’nother level. They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.”

As for getting back onstage again, Jon notes, “I think that this is a rebirth,” adding, “It is simply about the joy.”

Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour kicks off July 7 with a nine-show stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The tour is also headed to the U.K., wrapping in September with three shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

A complete list of dates can be found at BonJovi.com.