Rev Rock Report

Jon Bon Jovi set for hourlong Michael Strahan interview

todayApril 23, 2024

Jo Hale/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi is set to sit down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan for an in depth interview, and we are getting our first preview.

new trailer has just been released for Michael Strahan & Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There, set to premiere Sunday, April 28, at 10 p.m. on ABC.

“I feel a bunch of emotions,” Jon is heard saying in the opening of clip. “The road is not always rainbows and unicorns. I think it goes back to truth — that’s the only way to tell this story, is to tell the honest to goodness truth.”

The clip also sees him talking about the problems with his vocal cords, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora’s departure and more. 

The interview coincides with the release of the band’s Hulu docuseries, Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which premieres Friday, April 26. The band is also set to release the new album, Forever, on June 7.

In other Bon Jovi news…Classic Rock magazine asked Jon what tune he’d pick if he had to choose one final song to perform in front of an audience, and the answer may surprise you. He didn’t pick classics like “Livin’ On A Prayer” or “You Give Love A Bad Name” but instead went with a tune from the ‘90s.

“The first one that came to mind would be ‘These Days,’ which I guess nobody would ever think,” he says, referring to the title track from their 1995 album. He then quotes the lyrics, noting, “I think that sort of encapsulates where I am at this moment in time.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

