Jonas Brothers ‘Dare You’ to enjoy their new collab with Rascal Flatts

todayJanuary 31, 2025

Big Machine Records

Jonas Brothers recently released “Slow Motion,” a collaboration with Marshmello, and now they’re out with another collab.

I Dare You” is a song that Nick, Joe and Kevin recorded with reunited country group Rascal Flatts, who you may know from their songs “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” “My Wish” and “Life Is a Highway.” The song was co-written by, among others, Nick and Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney.

The country group, which quietly split in 2021 before announcing their reunion last year, says in a statement, “We’re so excited to kick off this next chapter of Rascal Flatts with this single, working with Kevin, Joe and Nick is such a blast, they’re class acts.”

In other JoBros news, Nick appears as a pastor in the new Prime Video romantic comedy You’re Cordially Invited, starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

