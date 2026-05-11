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Mike FM Music News

Josh Groban announces Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour

todayMay 11, 2026

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Josh Groban (Jennifer McCord)

Josh Groban fans will have three chances to see him perform live this year, and all those concerts will be different.

Following his tour with Jennifer Hudson, which kicks off June 2 and wraps up July 3, Josh will embark on a solo tour called Stage, Screen, and Symphony. The tour will focus on famous movie songs from his new album, Cinematic, and the Broadway show tunes from his 2015 album, Stages. Josh will be performing with a full symphony orchestra during that tour, which stars Aug. 11 and ends Sept. 3.

“I’ve always been drawn to music that tells a story, whether it’s on the Broadway stage, in film, or through a great symphonic arrangement,” Josh says in a statement. “This tour is a chance for me to bring all of those worlds together while sharing many of the songs that have inspired me throughout my career. Performing this music alongside some of the best orchestras in the world each night is going to be incredibly special.”

Presales for that new tour start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local. Visit JoshGroban.com for tickets.

And if you can’t make it out to see Josh on either of those tours, you can see him in October when he returns to Las Vegas for another installment of GEMS: The Las Vegas Residency. He’ll play The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Oct. 2 through Oct. 10.

As previously reported, Josh will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday and perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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