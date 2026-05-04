AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj now have the #1 song in the world

todayMay 4, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Justin Bieber performs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

What year is it? Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj’s 2012 duet “Beauty and a Beat” is currently the biggest song in the world.

Blame Justin’s Coachella performance on April 11: During that show, Justin played YouTube clips of his old hits and sang along to them, including “Beauty and a Beat.” The renewed interest in the track has now sent the song to #1 on Billboard‘s Global 200, which ranks the world’s biggest hits based on sales and online streaming in over 200 territories.

The song, from Justin’s album Believe, originally reached #6 on the Hot 100 in 2012. It’s Justin’s third #1 on the Global 200, following “Stay” with The Kid LAROI and “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Both those songs topped the chart in 2021.

But that isn’t even the oldest song in the top 10 on the Global 200. Thanks to the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, “Billie Jean” has jumped to #8. The song originally spent seven weeks at #1 in 1983.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%