Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj now have the #1 song in the world

Justin Bieber performs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

What year is it? Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj’s 2012 duet “Beauty and a Beat” is currently the biggest song in the world.

Blame Justin’s Coachella performance on April 11: During that show, Justin played YouTube clips of his old hits and sang along to them, including “Beauty and a Beat.” The renewed interest in the track has now sent the song to #1 on Billboard‘s Global 200, which ranks the world’s biggest hits based on sales and online streaming in over 200 territories.

The song, from Justin’s album Believe, originally reached #6 on the Hot 100 in 2012. It’s Justin’s third #1 on the Global 200, following “Stay” with The Kid LAROI and “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Both those songs topped the chart in 2021.

But that isn’t even the oldest song in the top 10 on the Global 200. Thanks to the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, “Billie Jean” has jumped to #8. The song originally spent seven weeks at #1 in 1983.