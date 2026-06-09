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Buck Country Music News

Justin Moore says he’s stepping away ‘for a short period’ to focus on his health

todayJune 9, 2026

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Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” (Blue Highway Records)

Justin Moore’s coming off the road for a short time to take care of something personal, he revealed Monday on social media

“I’ve made the decision to take some time to focus on my health,” his post begins. “As a result, I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows.”

“This is the right decision for me and my family,” he continues, “and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support. I look forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most.” 

The Poyen, Arkansas, resident didn’t get any more specific about what’s going on, as fellow artists like Jake Owen, Caylee Hammack and his “You, Me and Whiskey” duet partner, Priscilla Block, offering their support. 

So far, there aren’t any more specific instructions about shows, either, with his full schedule through November still appearing on his website as of now.

Justin scored the 14th #1 of his career back in April with “Time’s Ticking.”  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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