Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez & more make ‘Forbes’ list of the greatest living self-made Americans

Katy Perry attends the 2025 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, Forbes magazine is celebrating the 250 greatest living self-made Americans, and a lot of them are hugely successful singers.

The list was created from various sources, including Forbes’ Self-Made Score, a one-to-10 ranking that measures the obstacles overcome, impact and financial success.

Mariah Carey is #123 on the list because she “grew up in poverty,” and Katy Perry is in at #226, having come from “a religious family [who] relied on food banks to survive.”

Selena Gomez, #220, was “raised by a teenage mother who scrounged for quarters to pay for gas,” and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Fast Car” singer Tracy Chapman is #151, having been “raised by a working-class single mother.”

Cher is #130 because she was “raised by a struggling, itinerant single mother” and dropped out of high school.

Jennifer Hudson is #106; she too was raised by a single mother. Jewel is #103 because, as most fans know, she grew up in a one-room cabin in Alaska and once lived in her van.

Others on the list include Pharrell Williams at #86, Eminem at #79, Stevie Wonder at #69, Barbra Streisand at #65, Bruce Springsteen at #60 and Oprah Winfrey at #1.

See the full list at Forbes.com.