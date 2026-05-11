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Katy Perry, Michael Bublé and more to play FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

todayMay 11, 2026

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Katy Perry performs at Unipol Arena on Nov. 2, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is bringing star power to not one, not two, but three opening ceremonies in June.

Each host country — the U.S., Canada and Mexico — will have a massive opening ceremony event. The one on June 12 in Los Angeles will feature performances by Katy Perry, BLACKPINK member and White Lotus actress LISA, “Water” singer Tyla, rapper Future, Latin superstar Anitta and “Calm Down” singer Rema.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the Toronto ceremony on June 12 includes performers Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé and Alessia Cara. On Thursday, June 11, the opening ceremony in Mexico City will see Latin stars J Balvin and Danny Ocean, among others, taking the stage.

The U.S. will face off against Paraguay in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will include 104 matches across 16 host cities. The final one takes place July 19 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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