Katy Perry wants fans to have “strong feelings” about her music, not her haircut

Disney/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry appeared on American Idol on April 29 with a shoulder-length shag haircut that she’d documented getting on Instagram with the caption “thoughts, comments, concerns?” When some fans freaked out, she revealed she had just trolled them.

After the initial “haircut,” video, Katy then posted a video saying, “You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let’s see that energy for KP6. ‘Cause this is just a wig.”

So far, Katy hasn’t announced when KP6 — her next album — will arrive.

Fans did, however, have strong feelings. One, recalling when Katy had short hair around the time of her underperforming 2017 album Witness, commented, “You really can’t control yourself can you? Someone needs to keep the scissors away from your head. We don’t want Witness 2.0.”

Another wrote, “When we said justice for witness… we didn’t mean recreate it.”

Other fans defended Katy, with one writing, “What a babe no matter what hair length always bringing it. Another chimed in, “I STILL LOVE YOU LONG OR SHORT.”