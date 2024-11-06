KCAS implements new protocol due to uptick in parvo cases

AD

Kerr County Animal Services has implemented a new protocol for disease control at the animal control facility due to a recent increase in local cases of canine parvovirus, commonly known as “parvo.” “We decided we needed to respond quickly and put in some measures to further protect animals coming into and leaving our facility,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens. “And, we want everyone to be aware of this issue and be careful with their actions.”

KCAS officials say that the first step in the line of defense against this disease is locking the front door of the county owned and operated KCAS facility, located at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville. “When visiting in person, you will need to call when you arrive so that a staff member can let you in and assist you,” Givens said. The facility is also requiring its visitors to dip the soles of their shoes in a footbath of disinfectant solution, as to prevent them from bringing parvo and/or any other contagious disease into the facility. This procedure will also help prevent any contagions from leaving the facility and being transmitted back home to other pets, according to Givens.

Citizens are asked to refrain from picking up stray animals and instead call KCAS at (830) 257-3100. KCAS can send an animal control officer to a location to pick up a stray animal, if necessary. Anyone who suspects their pet may be sick should contact their veterinarian.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus afflicting dogs. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, it is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces or contact with virus-contaminated surfaces, such as kennels, food and water bowls, collars and leashes and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs. The virus can survive in heat, cold, humidity and dry conditions for long periods. Even trace amounts can contain the virus and infect other dogs.

There are several strains of parvo, but they all produce similar symptoms, including any or all of the following: lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe and often bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature (hypothermia). All dogs are susceptible to parvo, although some are at greater risk than others. These include puppies between six and 20 weeks of age, unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated dogs and certain breeds. Vaccines can prevent this infection, but mortality can reach 91 percent in untreated cases.

“If your pet shows any of the symptoms, please isolate them from any other pets and immediately seek the care of a veterinarian,” Givens said. As noted by the AVMA, persistent vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration and damage to the intestines and immune system, which can cause septic shock. That can lead to death, with most deaths occurring 48 to 72 hours after symptoms first appear.

