KCAS offering citizens discount rabies vaccination clinics Feb. 24-March 9

AD

Kerr County Animal Services, Kerrville Pets Alive! and local Kerr County veterinarians are working together to host a clinic offering rabies vaccinations at a discounted rate and free microchipping beginning Saturday, February 24, and running through Saturday, March 9. By appointment, local veterinarians are offering pet owners an opportunity to get their dogs and cats a rabies shot for $10 each.

KCAS will offer a $1 county registration (required by law)and a free microchip per pet. Both of these services are provided only at the KCAS facility, located at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon and 1-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

KCAS Director Reagan Givens says that 99% of all human rabies cases are caused by their own domestic pets, according to the World Health Organization. “That is why it is so important to get your pets vaccinated against rabies and to make sure they are always up to date on those vaccinations. It is the best way to protect your family from this very deadly virus,” said Givens.

For additional information, call (830) 257-3100.

AD