KCSO arrests individual for murder

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department confirms that KCSO Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive in Kerrville. According to a press release, when deputies arrived on scene, a 61-year-old female, identified as Christy Burns, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Kerrville Fire Department EMS transported Burns to Peterson Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased. The decendent’s sister, 63-year-old Carrie Burns, was later arrested for Murder and booked into the Kerr County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

