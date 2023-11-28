AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

KCSO arrests individual for murder

todayNovember 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department confirms that KCSO Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive in Kerrville.  According to a press release, when deputies arrived on scene, a 61-year-old female, identified as Christy Burns, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Kerrville Fire Department EMS transported Burns to Peterson Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.  The decendent’s sister, 63-year-old Carrie Burns, was later arrested for Murder and booked into the Kerr County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%