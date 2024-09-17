KCSO make arrest woman being sought for Interference in Child Custody

AD

Deputies with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division arrested Talaya Shea Graham, 32, of Ingram, without incident on Tuesday, September 17. Graham was being sought on a felony warrant for Interfering in Child Custody. Those charges emerged from a prior case that led to an Amber Alert being issued by Texas DPS for 6-year-old Kameron Parrish, of Ingram. Graham was booked into the Kerr County Jail with bonds totaling $30,000.

“Our Special Operations Division worked around the clock on this case to secure this child,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Through their tireless work, this case has been resolved without further harm to those involved or the public. From recovering the child to making this arrest, our team did an excellent job in a very short time frame. I am proud of this team and their daily work to protect Kerr County.”

