KCSO makes cocaine arrest

On May 8, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division executed a narcotics search warrant with the assistance of the Special Response Team (SRT) in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in Comfort. The search warrant was based on a month’s long investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Kerr County by the Special Operations Division with the assistance of the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located the target of the investigation, Basilio Alva Lozano, 71, of Comfort. Investigators also located approximately 4.3 pounds of cocaine, $12,000 in U.S. currency and five firearms. Lozano was placed under arrest for a prior warrant for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams. Lozano was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

This case remains under investigation and charges may be added or modified prior to trial.

“This bust represents many hours of careful and professional work by our KCSO teams, matched with strong collaboration with other jurisdictions,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Taking this quantity of drugs off the streets not only protects our youth and adults alike from the dangers of drugs, but also reduces the wide halo of criminal activity that surrounds drug activity. No matter how long a case may take, our deputies put in the time and use all legal means to keep Kerr County a safe place to live.”

