KCSO makes drug bust on IH-10

On Tuesday, March 3, a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit officer conducted a traffic stop near Mile Marker 485 on Interstate 10 near Mountain Home, after observing a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the Investigator developed a belief that additional criminal activity was occurring beyond the original violation. The driver, Kaden Alonzo Jones, 22, of San Angelo, denied consent to search the vehicle. Kerr County K9 Castle responded to the scene and later alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics.

A subsequent probably cause search yielded a large load of contraband, including 26.55 pounds of marijuana, 4,000 Grams of THC vape cartridges, a loaded handgun, as well as $7,455 in cash.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG2>=400 g, one count of Possession of Marijuana>5ibs<=50ilbs, and one count of Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Bonds in this case total $37,000. Due to its use in the drug trade, the suspect’s vehicle is also subject to possible seizure.

“This stop and the seizure that followed represents the latest in a line of successes delivered by our Interdiction Unit,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “While some see our Interstate and state highways as an easy way to move drug shipments, we continue to send the message that our Office will always confront traffickers who choose our area. Thank you to our team and K9 Castle for a job well done.

