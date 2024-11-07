KCSO makes drug, fugitive arrests

AD

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a verbal disturbance call on October 28 in the 100 block of Pal Drive, which resulted in a days-long investigation. Deputies determined while at the scene that 33-year-old Ward Delahoussaye, of Lafayette, Louisiana was involved in the disturbance. A KCSO deputy attempted to make contact with the suspect who fled the scene on foot, according to a press release. At least fifteen law enforcement officers from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the area to assist with the search, but were unable to locate Delahoussaye.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Delahoussaye had a violent criminal history, as well as an extraditable warrant out of Louisiana for assault. Investigators with the Special Operations Division partnered with Texas DPS and determined that Delahoussaye had fled Kerr County and traveled to California with a female identified as Roseanna Barbara Garcia, 42, of Ingram.

Investigators confirmed that the vehicle connected to this case had returned to the Kerr County area. On November 6, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the vehicle was identified and a traffic stop was conducted by the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit, comprised of Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Delahoussaye was taken into custody without incident, During the traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the discovery of approximately one and a half ounces of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, one pound of psychedelic mushrooms, 21 grams of THC extracts and a loaded 9mm handgun. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, the suspect was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant out of Louisiana. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail and is being held without bond. Garcia was placed under arrest for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, four grams or more, but less than two hundred grams. She was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $$75,000 bond.

AD