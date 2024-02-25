KCSO makes THC/Weapons Arrest

AD

On February 21, at approximately 5 p.m., Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one charge of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near mile marker 492. In the course of probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies revealed 21 grams of THC products, a 9mm handgun illegally modified to fire fully automatic, and eight additional firearms.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason Jay Villarreal, 46, of San Antonio, was placed under arrest at the scene. Villarreal was booked into the Kerr County Jail with bonds totaling $175,000. In addition to the Possession of a Prohibited Weapon charge, and a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, nine other charges for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon were also filed.

“This is another example of the success we continue to have in intercepting dangers that come our way via the Interstate. Stopping felons possessing firearms of any type, but especially one modified in this way, is a win for public safety in our region,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Leitha added, “Removing drugs from circulation slows a drug trade that often comes with violence.”

