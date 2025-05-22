Keep your kids learning all summer at the library

AD

As summer vacation begins, educators and parents alike share a growing concern: the summer slide. Studies show that students can lose up to two months of reading skills and one month of overall learning during summer break – especially in elementary grades.

“Summer Reading loss is real,” Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library Director Diane Miller said. “But the good news is that just 20 minutes of reading a day can make all the difference. Our summer programs are designed to keep kids curious, engaged, and learning – while having fun.”

National data shows:

~By the end of sixth grade, students who lose reading skills each summer are two years behind their peers.

~Low-income students are especially at risk, experiencing a greater than 2.5 month loss in math and reading over the summer.

~Participation in summer library programs is linked to higher reading scores and increased motivation to read.

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program, running from May 31 to July 31, offers free programs for all ages – from toddlers to teens. Highlights include:

~Storytimes, LEGO clubs, crafts, and game room parties

~STEAM Museum on June 14

~Adult ceramics, book clubs, and more

~Kick-Off Party on May 31 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration begins at the Kick-Off Party. Those who can’t make it to the party can sign up at the library anytime afterward.

“This isn’t about homework – it’s about discovery and joy,” Miller said. “And it’s not just for the kids who already love reading. We’ve got something for everyone, whether it’s graphic novels, manga, or STEM activities that appeal to kids who’d rather crunch numbers than read paragraphs. The program is intentionally light-touch, and the choice of materials is completely up to the reader. We’re here to support exploration, not assign book reports.”

You don’t need a library card to join the fun. Programs are open to everyone. Library cards are free to those wanting to check out books, movies, or use online resources if they are a Kerr County resident. Signing up is also quick and easy.

For more information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/library or stop by the library in person.

