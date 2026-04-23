Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood lead ‘Opry 100 Honors Don Williams’

Opry 100 Honors Don Williams (Grand Ole Opry)

Thursday is the 50th anniversary of Don Williams becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He played his first single that night, “The Shelter of Your Eyes,” plus his #1 from 1975, “You’re My Best Friend.”

To pay tribute to the late Country Music Hall of Famer, Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood are set to play Opry 100 Honors Don Williams June 10 at the Opry House.

The Aussie superstar counts Don among his greatest influences, remembering his father playing his music from childhood. Keith would go on to duet with Don on “Imagine That” from 2012’s And So It Goes.

Trisha and the “I Believe in You” hitmaker shared the same longtime producer, Garth Fundis. She also recorded his 1984 hit “Maggie’s Dream” for 2017’s Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams tribute album.

The Opry show will follow the May 29 release of a collection of recently discovered never-before-released recordings titled Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes.