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Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban slips into a ‘flow state’ with a top-10 album

todayJune 23, 2026

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Keith Urban’s ‘flow state’ (MCA)

Could a top-10 album inspire Keith Urban to cut another record of yacht rock tunes? 

If so, he’s well on his way to a sequel, as flow state debuts at #7 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart. 

With versions of everything from Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Breeze” to Player’s “Baby Come Back,” the record includes 10 covers. There are guest spots by Little Big Town and John Mayer, in addition to Michael McDonald on the album’s sole original track, “We Go Back.” 

All the originals covered in flow state were top-20 hits on the Hot 100 between 1972 and 1981. 

Earlier, Keith told Billboard if “there’s any reason to do a second (album), I literally have the 10 songs picked out already.”

flow state debuts at #12 on Top Country Albums and #57 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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