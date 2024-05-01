AD
Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Brothers Osbourne and more to judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

todayMay 1, 2024

Paramount+

Paramount+ dropped the trailer to the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Tuesday and with it, revealed some of its celebrity judges.

Actress, recording artist and author Keke Palmer will be a witness to the onstage slaying, as will Everything Everywhere Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, country superstars Brothers Osbourne, Nashville alumna Connie Britton and Teen Wolf veteran Colton Haynes.

The streaming service teases of the forthcoming installment, “eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing.”

It will be “the first time in franchise herstory” where the queens are competing for charity. 

In the trailer, Ru informs the hopefuls, “I want you to use your talent for good” — before adding with a laugh, “for a change.” 

The series returns on May 17, when new episodes of the behind-the-scenes show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also drop on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

