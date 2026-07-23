Kendall County horse ranch asking for volunteers following last week’s floods

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A Kendall County horse ranch is asking for help after last week’s flooding resulted in several feet of water inside its buildings, damaged expensive equipment and left crews digging out from heavy mud.

Corrival Ranch, a horse breeding, training, rehabilitation and boarding center, has been operating in Boerne for three years. According to Ben Wolff, a Corrival Ranch investor, the flood washed away a significant amount of the work and investment that went into building the facility. The ranch sits near Sister Creek, which feeds into the Guadalupe River. As the water rose, staff began moving horses out of danger. Officials said 65 of the ranch’s 120 horses were taken to a nearby ranch. The other 55 horses were moved to higher ground.

No horse injuries were reported, but the estimated damage could be as much as $1 million, according to Wolff. The San Antonio Rose Palace is helping raise money for Corrival Ranch, and a $40 Horse Fun Obstacle Class is scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone wanting to volunteer with cleanup efforts can stop by the ranch every day starting at 6:30 a.m.

For more information call (210) 338-0830.

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