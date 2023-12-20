Kerr County announces holiday closings

AD

Kerr County officials have announced its upcoming holiday closings , which include two brief breaks for county employees. Most county departments, including those located in the Kerr County Courthouse, and at the West Kerr County Courthouse, will be closed for Christmas on both December 25-26, and closed on New Year’s Day. Monday, January 1, 2024. Neither of these holiday breaks will mean an interruption of emergency services, including law enforcement, fire emergency services, and EMS.

Since the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court usually meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, its meeting time has been adjusted to accommodate the Monday, December 25 holiday. Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, December 27, starting at 9 a.m. Following the New Year’s Day holiday, county offices will resume their regular business hours on Tuesday, January 2.

For additional information, visit the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov.

