Kerr County asks veterans to loan combat boots for display

Any Kerr County-area veterans who have combat boots are being asked to loan them to the Kerr County Veterans Service Office for a special display planned for the 2025 Memorial Day Program. “Our appeal a few months ago yielded very few loans, leaving us far short of our goal. So, we’re asking our community again in the hopes we can pull this off,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

The county wants to use the boots during its annual Memorial Day Program in May to create a visual representation – a memorial – to honor all the Kerr County service members who have died in service to our nation, from World War I to present day. “To do that, we need exactly 88 pairs of combat boots,” Sanchez said.

The VSO plans to place the boots in formation near the Kerr County War Memorial on the courthouse grounds so that everyone can see them during the May 26 scheduled program. The boots will be returned to their rightful owners.

Anyone who has boots to briefly loan to the Kerr County VSO is asked to call its office at 830-792-2203, or drop them off to Suite 107 in the county’s 550 Earl Garrett Street facility during regular operating hours Mondays through Thursdays.

