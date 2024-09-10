Kerr County CERT set to host an open house on Sept. 28

AD

The Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is hosting an informative open house on Saturday, September 28, as part of its active search for new squad members. “Are you someone who can remain calm under pressure and are willing to lend a hand when someone is in need? If so, then you may just be the perfect fit for CERT,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas.

Current squad members will be on hand during the upcoming come-and-go open house informational event, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the training facility located adjacent to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, 400 Clearwater Paseo in Kerrville. CERT members are the first “boots on the ground” after a disaster and, often in less-than-ideal circumstances, according to Thomas. CERT members are relied upon to provide situation assessments and recon for emergency agencies before they can arrive on scene.

A requirement to be on CERT is completion of the mandatory basic training weekend, which is scheduled October 25-27. Training topics will range from disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations and light search and rescue operations to CERT’s organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and more.

Kerr County CERT meets regularly on the second Thursday of each month. “The role our CERT squad members play is vital to the immediate aid of our citizens and to our emergency personnel who want to help them,” said Thomas.

Applications to be a CERT member are available for download at: https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/sheriff/CERT/apps/html.

For additional questions, contact Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us, or call (830) 315-2430 during regular business hours.

