Local News

Kerr County Constable Gonzales completes leadership course

todayNovember 17, 2023

Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales has officially completed the Texas Constables Leadership College, a feat that only 2% of all the constables in Texas have succeeded in doing.  The program is an in-depth, educational endeavor that is progressive and challenging, and also offers growth and development of leadership and management skills.  Gonzales was one of 23 participants who shared a collective law enforcement history of 468 years of experience and hailed from 15 Texas counties and 20 precincts.

Participation in the program for the local constable came at no charge to local taxpayers, and his sessions were held in January, April, and October, 2023.  The program is limited to constables and upper management of constables’ offices who have at least 5 years of experience, and offers up to 100 hours of continuing law enforcement education credits.

Under the direction of the 73rd Texas Legislature in 1993, the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas permanently was affixed with the name of State Rep. Bill Blackwood (R-Mesquite).  The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas is committed to providing exceptional education, professional development and service to the law enforcement community in order to enhance the ethical advancement of Texas law enforcement and inspire excellence in leadership.

Written by: Michelle Layton

