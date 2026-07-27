Kerr County District Court announces modified schedule for July 27-31

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The Kerr County District Court has announced a modified schedule for the week of July 27-31. Due to severe flooding damage on the lower level of the Kerr County Courthouse, the facility has been closed to the public and all offices have been relocated.

~Monday, July 27: 216th Jury Trial – CANCELED

~Tuesday, July 28: 198th Grand Jury, 8:30 a.m./Municipal Court, 365 Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville; 198th Civil Docket – as scheduled, Municipal Court, 365 Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville

~Wednesday, July 29: 198th Criminal Docket, 9 a.m., JP2 Courtroom, Suite 103, 400 Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville

~Thursday, July 30: 216th Criminal Docket, 9 a.m., JP2 Courtroom, Suite 103, 400 Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville

~Friday, July 31: Public Hearing, 11:30 a.m., Kerr County Courthouse front steps, 700 Main Street

The Kerr County Courthouse remains CLOSED to the public while recovery and repairs continue. The Kerr County District Court’s Office will REOPEN to the public on Monday, July 27, on the left “Office” entrance of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville.

People are encouraged to check the schedule carefully before traveling to ensure you arrive at the correct location. For more information call 830-792-2281.

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