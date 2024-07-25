Kerr County Emergency Management encourages citizens to report storm damage

AD

Kerr County residents who suffered damages and/or losses to their primary residence, their business or their agricultural property as a result of the rainstorms that fell on Tuesday, July 23, are being encouraged to report those damages. The City of Ingram sent a disaster declaration to the Texas governor following the storm that flooded the city in the western portion of the county.

Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas says that anyone in the county who experienced damages should use the online Texas Division of Emergency Management’s “iSTAT” portal (Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool). Anyone who has already made repairs is asked to report their damages and upload receipts for the repairs. Only damages to primary residences and businesses are sought. Damages to outbuildings, such as sheds, are not eligible.

The link to the iSTAT online reporting tool is: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/. Information gathered from the online tool is used to help state and local emergency management officials across Texas identify and gain an understanding of the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity. Reporting damages in this manner is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damages to your individual insurance provider. It also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

AD