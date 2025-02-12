AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County offices to be closed for Presidents Day

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Most Kerr County offices will be closed Monday, February 17, in observance of the federal holiday, Presidents Day. The one-day break will affect those local governmental offices located in the Kerr County Courthouse, located at 700 Main Street in Kerrville, the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram, the county-owned 550 Earl Garrett Street complex and others.

Business hours will resume to normal on Tuesday, February 18. For specific operating hours of a particular county office, refer to its individual pages on the county website: www.kerrcountytx.gov. The holiday break will not affect emergency services, including fire, EMS or law enforcement.

Since the county Commissioners’ Court meets regularly on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, the holiday will not interrupt its normal schedule.

Presidents Day is both a federal and state holiday. It is intended to celebrate the lives of all U.S. presidents, although it was first officially designated a federal holiday in 1879 to celebrate first president and founding father, George Washington (born on Feb. 22, 1732.) The holiday has become synonymous with also celebrating 16th President Abraham Lincoln (born on Feb. 12, 1809).

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%