Kerr County offices to be closed for Presidents Day

Most Kerr County offices will be closed Monday, February 17, in observance of the federal holiday, Presidents Day. The one-day break will affect those local governmental offices located in the Kerr County Courthouse, located at 700 Main Street in Kerrville, the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram, the county-owned 550 Earl Garrett Street complex and others.

Business hours will resume to normal on Tuesday, February 18. For specific operating hours of a particular county office, refer to its individual pages on the county website: www.kerrcountytx.gov. The holiday break will not affect emergency services, including fire, EMS or law enforcement.

Since the county Commissioners’ Court meets regularly on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, the holiday will not interrupt its normal schedule.

Presidents Day is both a federal and state holiday. It is intended to celebrate the lives of all U.S. presidents, although it was first officially designated a federal holiday in 1879 to celebrate first president and founding father, George Washington (born on Feb. 22, 1732.) The holiday has become synonymous with also celebrating 16th President Abraham Lincoln (born on Feb. 12, 1809).

