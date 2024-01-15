Kerr County offices to follow KISD protocol

AD

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service said that most of the frozen precipitation associated with the arctic front has ended throughout the Hill Country but cautioned motorists that roads can remain slick. In addition, the NWS issued a wind chill advisory/warning through Tuesday morning.

The NWS predicts wind chills of -10 degrees to 0 degrees tonight and Tuesday morning. The low temperatures Tuesday are expected to be around 13 degrees. Citizens are encouraged to avoid prolonged time outdoors. When outside, everyone should dress appropriately. According to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas, “Some areas may not jump above freezing until Wednesday.” Thomas added, “The long periods of below freezing temperatures puts pipes at particular risk for bursting.”

Kerr County offices located at the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville and the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex in Ingram will follow the Kerrville Independent School District’s decision for inclement weather protocol. If KISD schools have a delayed start on Tuesday morning, so, too, will the county offices. KISD posts its decision by 6 a.m. on the day in question on the school district’s website and Facebook page.

The NWS has issued a hard freeze warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The NWS says there will be a brief warm up on Wednesday and Thursday before another arctic front pushes through Thursday afternoon.

