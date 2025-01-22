Kerr County officials asks for the public’s help regarding stolen Mountain Home signs

AD

Kerr County Road and Bridge Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the case of some stolen signs. Just before Christmas, in December 2024, sign thefts were reported on Weatherby Road, Big Buck Circle and Louise Lane – all in the Mountain Home area in the northwest portion of the county.

“We are working with law enforcement on this matter, and we ask that residents report missing signs as soon as they notice them gone, along with any other information they may have about stolen signs, such as sightings,” said Kerr County Road and Bridge Administrator Kelly Hoffer. “The recent thefts include the sign faces, poles, hardware and even the concrete foundation in some locations.” Anyone with information is asked to call (830) 257-2993.

The department is in the process of resetting the items that were illegally taken, including the following:

~ 3-“Loose Livestock” signs, two of which also had 45 mph advisory speed limit signs on the same pole.

~ 1-“Loose Gravel” sign

~ 1-“Weather by” Street name sign

~ 2-“Big Buck Cir” Street name signs

~ 1-Stop sign at the intersection of Lower Reservation and Big Buck

~ 1-3-foot barricade with a stop sign on it (a temporary stop sign set-up)

~ 4-Sign poles

~ 1-U-post

