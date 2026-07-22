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Local News

Kerr County officials extend local disaster declaration

todayJuly 22, 2026

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In an emergency meeting Wednesday, Kerr County Commissioners voted 4-0 to extend a local disaster declaration.  The order was first signed by Judge Rob Kelly July 16.

Commissioners also approved extending the suspension of the requirements of the Texas Public Information Act for an additional 7 days, as well as suspending a portion of the Texas Local Government Code, which has to do with timelines for county plat applications.

The meeting was held in the former Municipal Court building located at 301 McFarland in Kerrville, due to recent flooding that has forced the Kerr County Courthouse facility to close to the public indefinitely.

A regular meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the same courtroom.

In a different emergency meeting Wednesday, the Kerrville City Council unanimously passed a resolution that extends the disaster declaration and the city’s emergency management plan until Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. sees fit to terminate it.  Herring signed the initial declaration on July 16.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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