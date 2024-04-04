AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County posts 6th case of rabies this year

todayApril 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD

After five cases of confirmed rabies – all in skunks and all found within Kerrville city limits – Kerr County has now posted its sixth case for 2024.  “This latest incident involves a family dog,” according to Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens.  On Sunday, March 31, the dog bit a neighbor while it was running off its home property off Venado Lane in Center Point.  The animal was later euthanized by its owner.

A KCAS animal control officer retrieved the deceased animal the same day and sent it to the lab for testing.  On April 3, the zoological lab reported that the sample was “untestable” due to the condition it was in after euthanasia by the owner.  In instances where the sample is too damaged or decomposed for rabies testing, Texas law requires that the case be treated as if the animal is positive for rabies, according to Givens.

KCAS says the dog was current with its rabies vaccinations.  KCAS advised the individual who was bitten to contact their primary care doctor.  Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services contacted the individual to make sure they understand the possible implications of coming into contact with a rabid animal.  The last time Kerr County had a confirmed positive rabies case in a dog was in 2016.

“This case just underscores the importance of making sure our family pets are up to date on their vaccinations,” Givens added.  High-risk carriers of the virus include skunks, bats, raccoons and foxes, but it can also be carried by dogs and cats.  Rabies can be transferred through contact with humans or other animals.

Anyone who notices an animal behaving abnormally is asked to make a note of its location, where it is headed, its description, and contact the KCAS office at (830) 257-3100.  After-hours calls may be made to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%