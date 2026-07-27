Kerr County reports 7th rabies case for 2026

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Kerr County has reported its seventh case of rabies for 2026. On Tuesday, July 21, Kerr County Animal Control was notified by a family in the 1700 block of Ranchero Road in Kerrville that there was a deceased skunk in their yard.

The zoological lab that does the testing deemed the specimen “DESTROYED”, according to KCAC Director Reagan Givens. “Because the family’s dogs had killed the skunk, the specimen was considered too destroyed for accurate testing,” he added. “Under Texas law, which is intended to side with caution, the case has to be considered a ‘positive’ on our records.”

Givens wants to remind pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on all of their vaccinations, including the one for rabies. Additionally, you should never try to pet, or even feed a wild animal – that includes stray dogs and cats.

Anyone who spots an animal acting abnormally is asked to make note of its physical appearance, behavior, exact location and which direction it is headed before calling KCAC at 830-257-3100. If the sighting occurs after business hours call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.

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