Kerr County seeks volunteer recruits for CERT Team

The Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team is asking for a few good men or women to step forward as new recruits willing to do a little training and then be at-the-ready to help their neighbors if a time of need arises. CERT members are deployed in the immediate aftermath of a disaster (natural or manmade) and arrive on the scene even before uniformed emergency units. Oftentimes, they are relied upon to provide situation assessments and recon for emergency agencies that are responding.

CERT members are asked to tackle the logistics of organizing volunteer responses and maybe even the distribution of emergency food, water and other resources to citizens negatively impacted by the disaster. “If you can keep a cool head during an emergency and want to help your community, then we sure could use your help,” said organizing director Dub Thomas, the coordinator for Kerr County Emergency Management.

A planned class in February didn’t happen because of a shortfall of volunteers, according to Thomas. “We’re looking for a few folks who are willing to be the first ‘boots on the ground’ after a disaster. If you think this might be something you could do, or you know of someone who would be suited for this, then we encourage you/them to sign up for the upcoming training weekend on May 16-18,” said Thomas.

The weekend training is mandatory to become a squad member. The training includes topics such a as disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search-and-rescue operations, the organization of CERT, disaster psychology, terrorism and more.

To apply to become a CERT member, download and fill out the application at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/sheriff/CERT/apps.html. The application deadline is May 2.

For more information or questions, contact Thomas by emailing him at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us or by calling 830-315-2430 during normal business hours.

The CERT meets regularly on the second Thursday of each month at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, 400 Clearwater Paseo in Kerrville.

