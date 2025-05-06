Kerr County to host May 26 Memorial Day program

AD

Local leaders are inviting the public to the Kerr County Memorial Day Program, planned at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26, on the county courthouse grounds, 700 Main Street in Kerrville. “Last year’s event drew the greatest attendance we’ve had in any recent times, and it was heartwarming to see our community’s outpouring of gratitude for those American service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedoms,” said Kerr Count Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez, who spearheads the annual event.

Staged in front of the granite Kerr County War Memorial wall, which will feature the addition of two new names of locals lost in service to this country, the ceremony will feature a keynote address by Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice, a U.S. Army veteran, and will be emceed by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jeff Harris.

A highlight of the ceremony will be the laying of the wreaths at the memorial by various local groups. Any organization that wishes to participate needs only to make sure they have an occasion-appropriate wreath and a wire stand to prop it up. Sign up is immediately prior to the ceremony itself of event day.

Last year, a new parking scheme was introduced. “It worked very well, and we expect to follow the same plan for this year,” added Sanchez. A map of the traffic flow and event parking is available for viewing now on the Kerr County Veterans Service Office page on the county’s website: www.kerrcountytx.gov.

Limited seating will be available during the program, which should last about an hour. Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs. There will be a few tents for shading and a limited supply of bottled water will be provided, thanks to a donation by Hill Country Telephone Cooperative (HCTC). In the event of inclement weather on event day, the observance will be moved indoors to the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville.

In addition to the wreath laying and the keynote address, the ceremony will also feature: a posting of the colors by the Tivy High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, an invocation and benediction by chaplain David Zavala (U.S. Air Force, ret.), welcoming remarks by Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, “Amazing Grace” performed on pipes by Tim Graham, a reading of the local names on the memorial by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ryan Halley, three gunshot volleys by the Hill Country Honor Guard and the duel bugling call “Taps” by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. George Eychner, and retired U.S. Navy veteran Brian Ward.

“This is not a fundraising event, because we do not feel that aligns with the meaning of this occasion,” Sanchez explained. “As such, we will not be taking up collections or accepting donations during the Memorial Day Program.” Those who would like to contribute to the success of future programs, however, are welcome to do so by making checks payable to Kerr County Veterans Service Office, denoting “Veterans Programs” in the memo line, and mailing them to the VSO at 550 Earl Garrett Street, Suite 107, Kerrville, TX 78028.

For more information, contact VSO Jenna Sanchez or Chase Allsup at 830-792-2203 or Gary Noller, of the Kerr County Veterans Service Advisory Committee, at 830-377-8115.

Memorial Day, less commonly known as “Decoration Day”, is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May each year. In existence since 1868, the special day honors all those members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have given their lives while in service to this country. (In contrast, Veterans Day in November honors all those who have served in the U.S. military.)

