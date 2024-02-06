AD
Local News

Kerr County Veterans Service Office issues crisis hotline support number

todayFebruary 6, 2024

Current technical issues with the Department of Veterans Administration crisis hotline system have the Kerr County Veterans Service office issuing a notice to area military veterans after some callers reported having intermittent trouble accessing the VA Veterans Crisis Line, according to Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez.  “This issue may directly impact veterans who are seeking support by calling the 988 hotline, then pressing 1,” Sanchez said.  The federal government is working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

While the problem is being sorted, veterans are encouraged to reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing (toll-free) 1-877-267-6030 or 1-800-MYVA411 and pressing “7.”  Veterans may also text the crisis line at 838255, or utilize the option at VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat.

The VA is currently working across the federal government to do everything it can to identify and reach any veterans who may have had trouble accessing the crisis line.  Additionally, VA leaders are putting up alerts across VA websites and social media accounts to help ensure that veterans in need know how to reach it.

“If you are a veteran and are in need of support, please don’t put it off.  There is help available,” Sanchez said.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

