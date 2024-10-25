AD
Local News

Kerr County Veterans Service Office seeking Boots to borrow

todayOctober 25, 2024

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office is looking for local military veterans who have a pair of combat boots on hand to loan for a special display it has planned for the 2025 Memorial Day Program.  “We have a nice idea, but we need a lot of help from our local veterans to pull it off!” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

“We would like to make a combat boots display to give a very visual representation – a memorial, if you will – honoring all the Kerr County service members who have died in service to this great nation – in conflicts from present-day and dating back to World War I,” said Sanchez.  “To do that, we need a total of 88 pairs of combat boots.”

The boots will be placed in formation near the Kerr County War Memorial on the courthouse grounds during the county’s Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 26.  The boots will be returned to their rightful owners.

Anyone who has boots to loan the office is asked to call the Kerr County VSO at (830) 792-2203, or drop them off at the office, located in Suite 107 of the court’s 550 Earl Garrett Street facility on its days of operation (Mondays through Thursdays).

Written by: Michelle Layton

