Kerr Road & Bridge sets Live, simulcast auction May 10

A chance to purchase on-road and off-road equipment, construction supplies, hand tools, compressors, welders, tires, cattle guards and more is coming up, thanks to an auction of surplus items planned by the Kerr County Road & Bridge Department. Two ways to bid – live or online – will be possible for this event.

The live auction will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, at the Kerr County Road & Bridge property, 150 Spur 100 in Kerrville. Additionally, the simulcast side of the auction is already open and online bidding is possible. To place a bid or to view the catalog of items for sale, including photos and descriptions, visit the link: https://www.proxibid.com/Garrett-Realty-Auction/Kerr-County-Road-Bridge-Surplus-Auction/event-catalog/278154.

“We have a lot of items in this upcoming auction that have plenty of miles or use left in them. We are simply rotating them out to make way for more essential items needed for maintaining our roads for safety of our community,” said Kelly Hoffer, road administrator for Kerr County Road & Bridge.

Previews of auction items will be possible on May 9. To schedule a time or for any other questions regarding the auction, call Garrett Realty and Auction at 1-580-369-8689.

All auction sales are as-is and where-is, without warranties and final.

