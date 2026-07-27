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Local News

Kerr Together announces ‘Ingram Event’ on Wednesday

todayJuly 27, 2026

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Kerr Together has announced an event scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, in Ingram intended to assist with recent flood recovery efforts.

This Wednesday, from 9-11 a.m. at the Ingram Fire Department, disaster case managers will be available, helping with iSTAT intake and Rebuild Kerr needs assessments.  All Hands and Hearts will also be present to share volunteer resources, and mental health professionals will be on-site.  Flood buckets with cleaning supplies will be available, as well.

For more information contact Kerr Together at www.kerrtogether.com.

 

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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