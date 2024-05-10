AD
Local News

Kerrville Community Night with the San Antonio Missions set for June 2

todayMay 10, 2024

The City of Kerrville is partnering with the San Antonio Missions baseball team for the Kerrville Community Night, supporting the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Foundation.  The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, at 1:05 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Memorial Stadium, 5757 W. Highway 90, in San Antonio.  The San Antonio Missions will be playing against the Frisco RoughRiders.  The Missions will also allow kids to run the bases after the game to feel what it is like to be a part of the team.

The last time the City of Kerrville partnered with the San Antonio Missions was in 2022 and over 100 tickets were sold.  Tickets are $20 each, with $7 from every ticket donated to the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Foundation.  The Foundation helps support future projects, park equipment, and more.  Discounted tickets are only available through FEVO at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/CityofKerrville2024.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

