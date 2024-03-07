Kerrville Eclipse Festival event parking quickly selling out

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is reminding anyone interested in attending the April 8, Kerrville Eclipse Festival that event parking is quickly selling out. Regular and ADA event parking for the event at Tivy High School is now sold out. A portion of these proceeds will help the City of Kerrville offset safety/general expenses associated with the event.

Parking spaces at the Kerrville Sports Complex viewing location are still available with passes for sale starting at $75 per vehicle until March 11. After this date, prices will increase to $100 per vehicle. Gates to the complex will open at 8 a.m., but shuttles to Louise Hays Park for the festival will not be provided. The Sports Complex will offer spectators the use of sports fields, restrooms, water access, and limited food vendors.

There will be limited, free parking available on a first-come-first-serve basis in the parking garage, 201 Clay Street, in Kerrville, and also at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water Street, in Kerrville. You must have a state-issued person with a disabilities plate or placard in order to park in an accessible parking space. Parking along the roadside will not be permitted.

Parking is allowed in authorized/designated parking lots and spaces only, and there are various public parking lots located throughout the community. Businesses can restrict access and charge for parking managed at their discretion. The businesses will be responsible for enforcing any restrictions they wish to impose on their property.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD