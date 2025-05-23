Kerrville library to host “Digging for Gold: Creative Writing” workshop Saturday

AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library welcomes author and former Schreiner University English faculty and Honors Program Director Jacqueline Burton as the facilitator for this month’s session of “Digging for Gold: Creative Writing,” the second of several workshops aimed at unlocking new ideas and perspectives through writing prompts. Throughout the workshop, Burton will emphasize the power of memories. Participants will engage in several activities designed to foster self-discovery and reflection.

The workshop is scheduled on Saturday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s meeting room. Registration is encouraged for head-count purposes and will be monthly for each individual session. Refreshments will be served. The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at (830) 258-1274.

