Kerrville Mayor issues Declaration of Disaster in preparation for solar eclipse

Acting on the recommendations of Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall, and to help assist emergency management and Kerr County initiatives, Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner has issues a Declaration of Disaster as a precautionary measure to make it easier for the City to apply for federal relief funds in the event of an emergency.

The Declaration of Disaster will be in effect for seven days from issuance unless it is renewed by the Kerrville City Council.

For additional information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

