Kerrville Olympic Pool set to open Memorial Day weekend

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Olympic Pool will be open for the summer season starting Saturday, May 25, through Friday, August 9, which also includes Memorial Day (May 27) and July 4.

Open swim hours for the summer are 12 noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed every Monday for maintenance (except holidays). Admission is $1 per person (4 years old and up), including non-swimmers. The Olympic Pool is located in Singing Wind Park, 601 Olympic Drive.

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Dept. offers swimming lessons for ages six months up to adults, and space is still available for group, semi-private, and private swim lessons. For additional information, visit https://kerrvilletx.gov/2012/Swim-Lessons. Beginning May 28, Adult Lap Swim and Senior Water Aerobics will be offered Tuesdays through Thursdays. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov, or call (830) 257-7300.

AD