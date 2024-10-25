Kerrville Parks and Rec. Dept. seeking performers and sponsors for 2025 Concerts by the River

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is now seeking sponsors and performers for its 2025 “Concerts by the River” series, which is comprised of free concerts held at Louise Hays Park or Kerrville-Schreiner Park set for various dates next year.

Event organizers say that the success of the “Concerts by the River” series hinges on the generous support of its community partners. Sponsorships will help cover the costs associated with producing the concert series. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/1582/Concerts-By-The-River.

In addition to sponsorships, the Parks and Recreation Dept. is also accepting applications from performers and bands interested in participating in the 2025 series. Applications can be submitted online at www.surveymonkey.com/G2BXPKS. The deadline for band applications is December 13, 2024, and late submissions will not be considered.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

