Kerrville pool hosting final Dive-In Movie of the Summer

Kerrville’s Olympic Pool is hosting its final Dive-In Movie event of the summer with a Saturday, August 3 showing of “Shrek” (PG) at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Drive. Pool entry starts at 8:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk. Attendees are reminded to bring blankets or chairs for a viewing experience on the pool deck.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is free of charge.

The Olympic Pool will close on August 9 for the 2024 summer season. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and admission is $1 for patrons 4 years old and up.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

