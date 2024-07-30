AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerrville pool hosting final Dive-In Movie of the Summer

todayJuly 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Kerrville’s Olympic Pool is hosting its final Dive-In Movie event of the summer with a Saturday, August 3 showing of “Shrek” (PG) at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Drive.  Pool entry starts at 8:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk.  Attendees are reminded to bring blankets or chairs for a viewing experience on the pool deck.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.  The event is free of charge.

The Olympic Pool will close on August 9 for the 2024 summer season.  It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and admission is $1 for patrons 4 years old and up.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%