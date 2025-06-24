Kerrville-Schreiner Park offering Independence Day specials

AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is offering everyone an opportunity to grab their camping gear and experience the great outdoors with 50 percent off all new tent site bookings from July 1 to July 8 in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. When booking your stay, be sure to mention KSPTENT25 to activate the offer with the staff.

All tent sites include a picnic table, a campfire pit with a cooking grill, access to the Guadalupe River, 14 miles of trails, a shaded playground, a pollinator garden, and more. With ample opportunities to canoe, kayak, fish, or swim along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville-Schreiner Park has everything anyone needs for a perfect holiday weekend.

People can book their stays over the phone by calling (830) 257-7300. The offer is not valid for existing reservations.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

